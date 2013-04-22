Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NICOSIA Cypriot insurance companies and charity organisations will be affected by a bail-in on deposits in an attempt to minimise the broader impact on savers, the island's central bank has said.
The central bank said insurance companies, charities and private educational institutions would take a 27.5 percent impairment on their savings in Bank of Cyprus BOC.CY. Under a previous arrangement, they would have been excluded.
Under a deal for 10 billion euros (8.5 billion pounds) in aid from international lenders, Cyprus is winding down its second-largest bank Popular, while up to 60 percent of uninsured deposits exceeding 100,000 euros in Bank of Cyprus will be seized and converted to equity to bolster its capital levels.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.