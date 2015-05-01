NICOSIA United Kingdom-based investors bought most of a seven-year Cyprus benchmark sold on April 28, the Cypriot finance ministry said on Thursday.

Cyprus raised 1 billion euros from the seven-year bond, which yields 4 percent. It was its second foray into international debt markets following an international bailout in 2013.

By geographical distribution, the finance ministry said 62 percent of investors were based in the UK and 30.5 percent in the rest of Europe. It said fund managers were the largest investor class at 45 percent, followed by hedge funds at 39.5 percent.

