Police escort Mohamed Abdulkadir Osman (L), one of three British tourists suspected of stabbing an off-duty British solider to a court in Paralimni November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

PARALIMNI, Cyprus A court in Cyprus remanded three British tourists in custody on Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an off-duty British soldier in a nightclub.

David Lee Collins, 19, died from stab wounds to the chest on Sunday following an altercation at the nightclub in the Ayia Napa resort.

One of the suspects, whom police identified as Mohamed Abdulkadir Osman, 19, comes from London. The two other suspects are both 17.

Osman appeared in court with a bruise over his right eye and his left hand in a heavy bandage.

None of the suspects has yet been charged.

Police said they were investigating one allegation the two groups had arranged to meet at the nightclub to settle their differences, and may have argued at another location earlier.

The incident occurred in an area of the resort which is out of bounds to British soldiers stationed on the Mediterranean island. Britain has two military bases on Cyprus.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)