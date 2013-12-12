NICOSIA Cyprus has averted the economic collapse that it faced eight months ago, the finance minister told the Cypriot parliament on Thursday, and an austerity plan monitored by international lenders is starting to show results.

The country was pulled back from the brink of default with 10 billion euros in aid from the European Union and the IMF last March. To get the aid, Cyprus had to close a failing bank and confiscate large deposits in a second bank.

"A priority ... of this government was to avert the elevated risk of total economic collapse, our exit from the euro zone and whatever we built over the years being lost," Finance Minister Haris Georgiades told parliament as he tabled the 2014 state budget. "This danger has now passed."

The government intends to pare spending next year by 10 percent. Lawmakers will discuss the budget in a two-day session on December 18-19.

Cyprus, which lost market access in May 2011, received its first ratings upgrade in three years in November, when Standard and Poor's raised it to B- from CCC+.

It is following a three-year adjustment plan which includes restructuring its banking system, reining in spending and privatising some of its major assets, including telecoms, ports and its electricity authority.

Georgiades, who was submitting the first budget of the conservative government that assumed power last February, said Cyprus needed to be fiscally prudent in coming years.

"We received 10 billion, absorbing (until now) about half that amount and we have to make sure we are responsible until we manage to regain access to the markets, until we can stand on our own two feet," he said. "That won't happen if we follow the illogical policies which got us here in the first place."

Lenders expect a deep recession, with output contracting by 7.7 percent this year and 4.4 percent next year. But Georgiades said the island's economy was proving more resilient than initially expected.

"Basic sectors have not lost their momentum and new sectors, such as energy, are being pursued in a decisive manner," he said.

Cyprus discovered offshore deposits of natural gas in late 2011, although commercial output will take several years.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Larry King)