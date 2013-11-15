Glafcos Clerides answers questions January 17, 2003 moments after submitting his bid for re-election in the presidential poll for February 16. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

NICOSIA Former Cyprus President Glafcos Clerides, a conservative politician who ushered Cyprus into the European Union but could not heal the island's decades-old ethnic division, died on Friday, his doctor said. He was 94.

Clerides led Cyprus for two consecutive terms from 1993 to 2003. He died at a Nicosia clinic from complications associated with old age, his doctor Iosif Kassios told reporters.

Widely respected, Clerides was one of the last European leaders who saw active service in World War Two as a gunner, escaping German concentration camps three times. He turned 94 in April but his health had deteriorated in recent years.

He was admitted to hospital on November 13.

