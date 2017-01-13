GENEVA Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Friday that nothing should be taboo in U.N.-hosted talks to reunify Cyprus, hours after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a pull-out of Turkish troops was out of the question.

"If we say that these issues are taboos, that we cannot even discuss them, and everything should remain as it is, it is also a non-starter," Akinci told a news conference in Geneva.

Proposals should not be perceived as a threat to the other side and solutions needed to be acceptable to both sides, so that the eventual balanced deal could be agreed by both Greek and Turkish Cypriots, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)