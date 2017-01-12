ATHENS Greece is committed to resolving the decades-long division of Cyprus and its prime minister will join talks in Geneva this week if there is a willingness by all sides to agree on security concerns.

The Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders sat down to reunification talks in Geneva on Monday after 18 months of intensive peace talks.

"The Greek government is committed to working hard to finding a solution," Tzanakopoulos told a news briefing.

"If there is willingness by all side to find a commonly agreed solution regarding security... then the prime minister will travel to Geneva and we will have a chance to reach a just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue," he said.

The two sides disagree on security, and specifically the role Turkey and its 30,000 troops stationed in northern Cyprus will play in any reunification of the country as a two-state federation.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas)