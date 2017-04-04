ATHENS Leaders of the divided island of Cyprus have agreed to resume peace talks on April 11, the United Nations said on Tuesday, following a two-month interruption after historical grievances boiled to the surface.

Talks stalled in February, with Turkish Cypriots angry at a decision by Greek Cypriot lawmakers to commemorate a symbolic referendum held in 1950 calling for union of the island with Greece.

The negotiations will be held under the auspices of Espen Barth Eide, a Norwegian diplomat who has been overseeing talks for the past two years, the United Nations mission said in a news release.

Cyprus was split when Turkey invaded in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Brussels.

Peace talks between Akinci and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades - who attends in his capacity as Greek Cypriot leader - had been progressing well until the unexpected breakdown in February, underscoring the fragility of the process.

