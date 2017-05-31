FILE PHOTO: U.N. Secretary general Antonio Guterres attends the 34th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with the Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders in New York on Sunday, his spokesman said, after the rival sides failed to agree on conditions for further peace talks.

Guterres will meet with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci "to discuss the Cyprus talks and the way forward," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

U.N. Cyprus adviser Espen Barth Eide said last week that he was ending a shuttle diplomacy bid to continue peace talks in Geneva because rival sides had failed to agree on conditions.

Greek Cypriots wanted a conference in Geneva to first focus on clinching a deal on security arrangements post-settlement, while Turkish Cypriots sought a more inclusive give-and-take process.

Failure to agree on further negotiations effectively throws a two-year process of Cyprus peace talks into limbo, though the U.N. said talks had not collapsed. The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup, and is a key source of tension between Greece and Turkey.

