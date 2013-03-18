FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
Nicosia The Cypriot government is suggesting that deposits up to 20,000 euros be exempt from a bank levy announced over the weekend that the island needs to avert a default, a parliamentary official said on Monday.
Remaining deposits up to 100,000 euros would be taxed at 6.7 percent and deposits exceeding that would be taxed at 9.9 percent, the official said on condition of anonymity.
The source said Cyprus's proposal would expect that bank depositors would be compensated with shares and government bonds related to future proceeds from gas earnings.
Under the terms of a deal brokered with euro zone finance ministers on Friday, Cypriot authorities were to impose a 6.7 percent tax on bank deposits under 100,000 euros and a levy of 9.9. percent on deposits exceeding 100,000 euros.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.