FRANKFURT Cyprus government bonds are no longer eligible as collateral for refinancing operations with the European Central Bank after the country's credit ratings fell below the minimum standard, the bank said on Tuesday.

A European Central Bank (ECB) spokesman said the downgrade of Cyprus into speculative grade territory by all accepted rating agencies meant that Cypriot government securities no longer fulfilled the creditworthiness requirement.

The ECB measure is likely to be lifted if the bailout Cyprus has requested is approved.

"Cypriot government securities cannot be used as collateral in Eurosystem monetary policy operations," the spokesman said.

"Counterparties making use of those securities will have to replace them with eligible collateral or, alternatively, get recourse to the liquidity provided by national central banks in line with the relevant Eurosystem arrangements (Emergency Liquidity Assistance).

"The stable funding of Cypriot banks will be ensured within the Eurosystem procedures."

The ECB looks at ratings by four agencies - Standard & Poor's, Fitch, Moody's and their smaller rival DBRS. The bank accepts sovereign bonds with a minimum rating of BBB- as collateral.

With Fitch cutting Cyprus to BB+ on Monday, the country fell off this scale. However, there is hope the suspension will not last long.

After Greece, Ireland and Portugal entered into their bailout deals with the EU and International Monetary Fund, the ECB suspended ratings requirements for the countries' debt, and it is expected to do the same for Cyprus.

In the meantime, Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) by the Cypriot central bank is likely to be used to keep banks afloat.

The programme has been used in some euro zone countries, including Greece and Ireland, to fund their banks after they have had problems accessing regular ECB operations.

