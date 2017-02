Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades casts his vote at a polling station with his grandchildren and his wife Andri (2nd L) during parliamentary elections in Limassol, Cyprus May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Limassol, Cyprus May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS Cyprus's ruling conservatives held a slim lead in Sunday's parliamentary elections, an exit poll by state television showed after the end of voting.

The right-wing Democratic Rally party was expected to poll anything between 29.5 and 32.5 percent of the vote, followed by Communist AKEL with 26.5 and 29.5 percent, the exit poll by the state-run Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation said. It was based on 70 percent of exit poll respondents being counted.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)