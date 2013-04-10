Finland's Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen (L) attends an interview as she arrives for a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

HELSINKI Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said euro zone finance ministers may make some changes to Cyprus' bailout programme when they meet in Dublin later this week.

"I think the final outcome is good and sustainable, and I think it is good to go forward with this but it is good to note that some details might still be changed on Friday," Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday, without specifying further.

Cyprus struck a deal with international lenders to receive a 10 billion euro loan, in return for slashing its dominant banking sector and hitting large depositors with heavy losses.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by John Stonestreet)