HELSINKI Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers might make minor tweaks to the wording of Cyprus' bailout programme when they meet in Dublin later this week.

Finland was seeking no changes to the deal, her aide said.

In Berlin, German finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said a memorandum of understanding between the island and its international creditors had been finalised, and he expected the bailout package to remain at 10 billion euros.

Urpilainen told reporters: "I think the final outcome is good and sustainable, and I think it is good to go forward with this but it is good to note that some details might still be changed on Friday." She gave no details.

Cyprus struck the rescue deal in return for slashing its dominant banking sector and hitting large depositors with heavy losses.

The agreement will require the approval of the grand committee of Finland's parliament, where the pro-euro government has a majority.

