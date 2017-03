NICOSIA Four people were hurt after an aircraft full of holiday makers hit turbulence on a flight from Manchester to Cyprus, police said on Thursday.

Two flight attendants on the Thomson flight were kept in hospital for fractures, police and airport officials said. Two other flight attendants were discharged after medical treatment.

The aircraft was carrying 328 passengers and 10 crew. It landed without further incident at Larnaca airport on Wednesday night, police said.

