PARIS France's finance minister played down on Tuesday any broader threat to the euro from Cyprus's dilemma over how to tax bank deposits and seal an international bailout.

"There's no reason to have doubts about the euro zone based on the Cyprus case," Pierre Moscovici told a news conference when asked if the crisis in Cyprus had reignited concerns over the bloc's single currency.

"It's up to the Cypriot government to take the right decisions. I think they will and I know they will," he replied when asked how deposits in Cypriot banks would be taxed as part of the euro zone's bailout deal for the island.

