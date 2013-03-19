France's Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade Minister Pierre Moscovici attends an interview with Reuters in his office at the Economy Ministry in Paris February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The euro zone cannot lend more to Cyprus than the 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout it agreed at the weekend, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

"Above 10 billion euros we are entering into a size of debt that is not sustainable," Moscovici told reporters.

Cyprus's parliament is due to vote on Tuesday on a controversial bank deposit tax that is part of the aid package, although a government official said earlier that lawmakers were likely to reject the bill.

The spokesman also said Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades asked the EU for more aid during a Monday evening conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU economics affairs commissioner Olli Rehn.

Cypriot and euro zone officials have sought to soften the initially proposed levy to ease the burden on small savers. Rejecting the tax, which is a condition of the bailout, would move Cyprus closer to a default and banking collapse.

Banks in Cyprus remained closed on Tuesday to avoid a bank run after angry depositors emptied cash machines at the weekend.

Moscovici said France was in favour of a proposal to only tax Cyprus bank deposits of over 100,000 euros, but that it was up to Cyprus to decide where to draw the line on such taxes.

"The ball is in the Cypriot camp," he said.

The minister said the euro zone wanted to see more transparency in the Cypriot banking system, but declined to comment about the role of Russia and Russian depositors in Cyprus.

($1 = 0.7717 euros)

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Catherine Evans)