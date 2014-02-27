NICOSIA A junior partner in Cyprus's ruling centre-right coalition said on Thursday it would be pulling out of the government in disagreement at a resumption of peace talks between estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriots on the ethnically split island.

The Democratic Party has expressed opposition to a decision by Cypriot President and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades to restart unification talks, saying terms of the dialogue contained too many concessions to Turkish Cypriots.

The two sides resumed negotiations under UN auspices on February 11 after an 18-month hiatus.

Confirming an earlier decision of its executive committee on February 22, the Democratic Party said it would withdraw its four ministers in an 11-member cabinet.

Cyprus has an executive system of government and the party's resignation has no impact on the president.

The party had earlier said its withdrawal would not affect an international bailout programme the island nation is following under International Monetary Fund and EU guidance.

