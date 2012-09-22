NICOSIA Cyprus ruled out on Friday any question of it abandoning the euro zone, hours after the principal backer of its government floated the option if bailout conditions were too tough.

The island, a euro zone member since 2008, was forced to seek aid from its EU partners and the IMF in June to support its two main banks battered by exposure to debt-crippled Greece.

"For the government and the President of the Republic there is absolutely no issue of exiting either the euro zone or the European Union," government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said in a statement.

Hours earlier Andros Kyprianou, leader of AKEL, the main supporter of President Demetris Christofias's left-wing government, was quoted as telling news website 24h.com.cy that such an option could be considered if conditions imposed by lenders were unbearable.

Leaked documents show the troika - lenders from the IMF, the European Central Bank and the European Commission - have demanded pay cuts in the public sector, privatisations and pension reforms, though negotiations with Cyprus are inconclusive as Nicosia prepares counter-proposals.

The troika's suggestions will not go down well with a highly-unionised public sector, particularly ahead of a parliamentary election scheduled for February 2013.

AKEL is trailing in the opinion polls, with the right-wing Democratic Rally in the lead. Bailout proposals are set to be in the forefront of the election campaign.

"If the troika insists on very painful measures to remain in the euro zone, should we dig our heels in and say we won't leave the euro zone because this is important, and (that) we will remain, however painful the measures may be?" Kyprianou said in a video interview posted on 24h.com.cy.

A transcript later issued by the party said some remarks were misconstrued or distorted. It quoted Kyprianou, in response to a generic question on whether Cyprus should remain in the euro zone, as also saying it was a serious issue which would require expert advice.

In a second video clip on the website, Kyprianou replied when asked if his comments implied Cyprus should consider leaving or remaining in the euro zone: "I am certainly leaving this open. I am not pre-judging what we will do, but what I am saying is these issues must be discussed very seriously if we want to serve the interests of the Cypriot people."

Stefanou, the Cypriot spokesman, said Cyprus was trying to negotiate aid with the troika "on the best possible terms".

"(We want) to defend the basic conquests of workers and ensure the prospects of our economy and best interests of our country," Stefanou said.

Cypriot government officials have said they hope discussions with the troika can be concluded in October, and were expected to present cost-cutting proposals in the 2013 budget due to be debated by cabinet ministers on Saturday.

It is still unclear how much aid Cyprus will require, with some speculation putting the amount at 10 billion euros (8 billion pounds), more than half of its 17 billion GDP.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)