NICOSIA Cyprus swore in new members of cabinet in a mini reshuffle on Friday, expedited by the departure of a junior partner from the centre-right coalition last month.

President Nicos Anastasiades replaced his defence, education, communications and health ministers.

Three of them were members of the Democratic Party, which quit the year-old coalition last month in protest at the government's plans to re-start peace talks with estranged Turkish Cypriots.

The former communications minister was re-assigned the Defence Ministry.

Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis, responsible for overseeing development of Cyprus's offshore hydrocarbons discoveries, remained in his post. He resigned from the Democratic Party in early March.

(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams)