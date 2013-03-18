NICOSIA Cyprus's parliament is scheduled to convene on Tuesday to discuss a levy on bank depositors due to be imposed as part of a financial bailout to stave off imminent default for the Mediterranean nation.

Any vote will be a close call. Cypriot ministers were working on Monday to revise the terms of the levy but that was not expected to change the likely voting patterns, which are set out below:

No single party holds an absolute majority in the 56-member parliament, and alliances need to be formed for the bill to pass. An absolute majority, with all MPs voting and not abstaining, is 29. A block to either approve or reject the vote could be created with abstentions.

Support for the motion hinges on smaller parties.

YES VOTE:

President Nicos Anastasiades's Democratic Rally party, which is the largest in parliament with 20 members, will support the vote.

PROBABLE YES VOTE:

Democratic Rally governing coalition partners Democratic Party, which has eight deputies. The Democratic Party has not said whether it will support the bill, and members are known to have reservations.

NO VOTE:

AKEL Communist party, which holds 19 seats. Says levy is a deposit-grab and will not support the move.

Socialist EDEK party, with five seats. Say they will reject the motion.

Greens Party: One MP. Says they are against a "meaningless deposit haircut"

VOTE UNKNOWNS:

European Party: Two MPs, including one who says, at present, that he will reject the motion.

Independent: 1 MP.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Ron Askew)