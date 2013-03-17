NICOSIA Cyprus's President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday postponed an informal briefing to parliament which had been called to vote on a levy on bank savings imposed as part of a bailout deal.

It was unclear if the postponement meant the parliamentary session scheduled for 1400 GMT on Sunday would also be put off.

Several parties in parliament have said they will not back the levy, brokered by euro zone finance ministers on Saturday morning.

