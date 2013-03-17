PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
NICOSIA Cyprus's President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday postponed an informal briefing to parliament which had been called to vote on a levy on bank savings imposed as part of a bailout deal.
It was unclear if the postponement meant the parliamentary session scheduled for 1400 GMT on Sunday would also be put off.
Several parties in parliament have said they will not back the levy, brokered by euro zone finance ministers on Saturday morning.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the U.S. dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors increased bets on an imminent interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.