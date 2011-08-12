NEW YORK/NICOSIA Standard & Poor's on Friday said it may cut the sovereign credit rating for Cyprus, citing its belief the government's fiscal position is no longer sustainable.

S&P placed Cyprus on what it calls CreditWatch with a negative implications. Cyprus is rated BBB-plus by S&P, three notches above junk status.

"Due to the departure of the junior coalition party, DIKO, the Cypriot government is, in our opinion, in a weaker position to pass emergency budgetary measures through parliament," S&P said in a statement.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded Cyprus on July 27 to Baa1, bringing it equal to S&P's current rating. Fitch Ratings cut Cyprus to BBB on August 10, one notch below its rivals.

The communist administration, which wields executive power, does not have a majority in parliament after losing its key ally, the Democratic Party, which quit government on August 3.

The island on Wednesday unveiled a two-year austerity package worth 750 million euros to tame a runaway deficit, exacerbated by a energy crisis caused by a munitions blast which destroyed Cyprus's largest power station on July 11. Opposition parties have criticised the package as not enough, suggesting the government could struggle to get it approved when parliament convenes to debate it on August 25.

Standard and Poor's said they were uncertain on the scope and efficacy of the proposed package. "In particular we question whether, without more extensive expenditure cuts including to public sector payrolls, the government can meet next year's ambitious 2.5% of GDP general government deficit target."

It said it also believed the ability of the Cypriot banking sector to absorb shocks from a further deterioration in neighbouring Greece, where there is heavy exposure, "was not unlimited."

Cypriot borrowing costs on international markets have surged as the island has been hit by repeated ratings downgrades in the past year. The island has primarily focussed on domestic borrowing this year.

At a news conference on Thursday Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said Cyprus would focus on its domestic market for refinancing while high financing costs persisted internationally.

However Standard and Poor's said that financing option was contingent on passage of a credible fiscal consolidation plan.

"In our opinion the appetite of resident institutions to refinance existing, and buy new, government debt depends on the passage of a credible, expenditure-led fiscal plan, as well as on the strength of the institutions' own finances," Standard and Poor's said.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases, Michele Kambas and Marc Jones, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)