NEW YORK Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Cyprus' long-term sovereign credit rating to B from BB, further into junk territory, saying political worries at home have kept the euro zone nation from hammering out a bailout with international creditors.

Cyprus's creditworthiness has weakened since S&P last cut its rating on the country in August, "as domestic political constraints have prevented a timely agreement with the EU, IMF, and ECB (the 'Troika') on a financial support package," the agency said in a statement,

The island nation, one of the smallest countries in the 17-member euro zone, sought a bailout from its European Union partners and the International Monetary Fund in June after its banks suffered heavy losses from their exposure to Greece.

Cypress previously said those discussions could conclude this month.

The rating agency also said the government's reliance on treasury bill issuance is worrisome.

"For financing, the government relies heavily on the same distressed domestic banks it is obligated to recapitalize, in the absence of direct European Stability Mechanism support for Cypriot banks," the statement read.

The country could see its rating slashed further as well, S&P warned. "The long-term rating remains on CreditWatch with negative implications," S&P said.

Moody's Investors Service rates the country B3 with a negative outlook. Fitch rates the country BB-plus with a negative outlook.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)