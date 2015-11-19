Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (L) and Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides attend a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia, Cyprus November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

NICOSIA Momentum towards ending Cyprus's four-decade-old partition is building, and now is the right time for Greek and Turkish Cypriots to do a deal, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

"The stars are beginning to align, but of course there are some very challenging issues," Hammond said after talks in the island's capital with the leaders of both communities.

"There are lots of reasons why now is the right time to do this deal," Hammond said.

Cyprus, a former British colony, was ethnically split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 following a brief Greek Cypriot coup.

Peace talks have gained momentum since the election of Turkish Cypriot moderate Mustafa Akinci earlier in the year, but key stumbling blocks remain before a deal becomes a reality.

"The leaders of both communities have created a sense of hope, a sense of momentum towards a solution to this long-standing problem," Hammond said after talks in Nicosia.

There were, he said, "some big challenges left to resolve".

Hammond said the international community, including the European Union and Britain, stood ready to provide financial support to a deal if required.

International donors made a similar pledge to help rebuild Cyprus on the eve of a referendum in 2004, when Greek Cypriots rejected a UN reunification blueprint accepted by Turkish Cypriots.

On-off peace talks over the years have foundered over the property rights of thousands of internally displaced people, different interpretations of how close a new reunion will be, and the influence of Turkey in any reunified Cyprus.

