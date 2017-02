ATHENS Cyprus's President on Tuesday cancelled a scheduled meeting for Friday with the Turkish Cypriot leader, his spokesman said, saying there was no 'fertile ground' for a meeting.

Earlier, Greek Cypriot sources said Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades would be cutting short a visit to Turkey in anger over a protocol breach where the Turkish Cypriot leader was invited as a head of state.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)