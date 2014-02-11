NICOSIA Leaders of ethnically split Cyprus agreed to work towards a new system of power sharing on Tuesday, in a fresh attempt to end a bitter conflict frustrating Turkey's hopes of joining the EU and complicating its relations with Greece.

Representatives of the island's two largest ethnic groups, Greeks and Turks, said they would seek to forge a two-zone federation reuniting the island, which has been split for decades.

"The leaders expressed their determination to resume structured negotiations in a results-oriented manner," said Lisa Buttenheim, the resident United Nations envoy on the island, reading from a joint statement.

