FTSE 100 nudges higher as financials rally
LONDON UK shares advanced on Friday as financials rose, with earnings in focus among smaller firms as Beazley jumped after a strong set of results.
LONDON European Commission and European Central Bank officials will head to Cyprus early next week to start work on the island's bailout programme, a euro zone official involved in the scheme said on Tuesday.
An EU commission spokesman said it was not yet clear if the International Monetary Fund would be involved in the bailout, but work on putting a team together to go to Nicosia had already started.
Another euro zone official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the teams would begin their trip early next week.
The mission will be the first chance for the experts to dig into the island's finances and assess how much aid it needs.
Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country to seek emergency funding from Europe on Monday. It may need a bailout of up to 10 billion euros, over half the size of its economy, officials said on Tuesday.
A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
LONDON Britain's RMT transport union said on Friday it was suspending a three-day strike due to start on Sunday, which had looked set to cause widespread closures to London Underground stations, disrupting travel for millions of Londoners.