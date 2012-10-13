NICOSIA Cyprus is optimistic it can conclude an agreement with international lenders on badly-needed financial aid this month, Finance Ministry officials said on Saturday.

The island nation, one of the smallest countries in the 17-member euro zone, sought a bailout from its EU partners and the IMF in June after its banks suffered heavy losses from their exposure to Greece.

Cypriot finance minister Vassos Shiarly, in Tokyo for the IMF annual meeting, held several "particularly substantive" meetings with officials on Cyprus's needs, a finance ministry source said.

"I think it brings us closer to an agreement with the troika," the source said, referring to the three institutions - the ECB, the IMF and the EU, with which Cyprus has held discussions on aid.

"We hope we will be within the timeframe of concluding with the troika by the end of the month, and for any agreement to be put to the Eurogroup for November 12," said the source, who declined to be identified.

Cyprus's bailout amount has yet to be defined, though it is broadly expected to exceed 10 billion euros -- about 60 percent of the island's 17 billion GDP.

Its existing debt burden is already the equivalent of about 72 percent of GDP, raising questions of potential future debt sustainability.

Draft Troika proposals call for cuts to Cyprus's public sector wage bill, pension reform, and creating an asset management company -- effectively a "bad bank" to reduce the financial sector's exposure to non-performing or non-core assets. Over a four-year adjustment period, it envisages savings of 975 million euros.

Cyprus's leftist government has prepared counter proposals seeking to lessen the burden on a highly-unionised public sector by introducing more taxes across the board, and are reluctant to heed the Troika's call for privatisations. It also wants a five-year adjustment period instead of four.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Webb.)