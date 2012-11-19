NICOSIA Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly cancelled his trip to Brussels for Tuesday's Euro group meeting due to ongoing talks with foreign lenders on a bailout package, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund lenders had been due to leave Nicosia on Sunday but extended their stay to the middle of this week as both sides try to overcome differences and reach a deal.

The two sides are at odds over a host of issues including the amount needed to recapitalise Cypriot banks as well as on privatisations and pension cuts.

The latest round of talks began on Monday morning and are expected to last through to midnight, which government officials have described as "make or break talks".

