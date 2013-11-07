International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief Delia Velculescu arrives for a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Nicosia March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

NICOSIA International lenders assessing Cyprus' progress in meeting a three-year adjustment programme said a recession this year would be less pronounced than anticipated, but upped their forecast for a loss in output next year.

Lenders now believe Cyprus will see its economy contract by 7.7 percent this year from an earlier 8.7 percent projection on restrained spending and better revenue performance, IMF Cyprus mission chief Delia Velculescu said.

She said however that recession forecasts for 2014 were increased to 4.8 percent, from earlier calculations of 3.9 percent, on a smaller disposable income and growing unemployment among the island's residents.

