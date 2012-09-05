Cyprus' Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly, (L-R) Italy's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Mario Monti and European Union's Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier pose before the start of a European Union finance ministers meeting at the EU Council in Brussels July 10,... REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

NICOSIA Cyprus said on Wednesday it hoped a bailout deal with international lenders could be concluded next month, but warned a recession afflicting the island, which is heavily exposed to indebted Greece, would deepen in 2013.

Vassos Shiarly, its Minister of Finance, told Reuters in an interview the amount needed by Cyprus, which represents a tiny fraction of the economy of the 17-state euro zone, had not been defined because planned aid to its banks had yet to be agreed.

Cyprus sought a financial lifeline from its European Union partners and the IMF in June to support local banks, crippled by their exposure to much larger neighbour Greece with which it shares a language and close political links.

The fifth euro zone country to seek help, its total bailout needs could reach up to 10 billion euros, EU officials have said, a figure more than half of its 17 billion GDP.

But it has also applied for a bilateral 5.0 billion euro loan from close business and political ally Russia, which, if it transpires, will limit total requirements from the troika.

Foreign Minister Erato Kozakou-Marcoullis told Reuters Cyprus would not ease off on austerity measures required by its European Union partners if it secured a loan from Russia, which he said would have no political strings attached.

Shiarly confirmed that the troika - a team of international lenders from the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - had given Cyprus a document which he said could be part of the "building blocks" towards a memorandum of understanding.

"I should say we should be able to complete the discussions sometime in October," he said. The programme required expenditure cuts and revenue increases to produce not only a balanced budget but a primary surplus sufficient to meet interest payments, he said, but declined to go into details.

The troika said in July the economy of the island, which is led by the only communist government in the European Union, was in a "worse state than expected".

Shiarly said loses to the banking sector on a Greek debt writedown earlier this year represented 25 percent of the island's GDP.

DIFFERENCES WITH TROIKA

The island state will require at a minimum 2.4 billion euros for its banking sector, a combined amount Cyprus's two largest banks have stated as their regulatory capital shortfall from Greek exposure, but is pending further clarification. The Central Bank is leading discussions on this issue.

Up until 2014, the state will need to refinance existing debt of some 4.0 billion euros, along with financing a projected budget deficit of 500 million euros.

"How much would be required for the recapitalisation of the banks is an amount that has not yet been agreed. It is one of the differences we have with the troika team and needs to be established," Shiarly said.

"Because no amount has been agreed with the troika, personally I am very reluctant ever to come up with a number."

Cyprus's 2013 budget, which will be presented to the cabinet on September 13, was likely to "take note" of troika requirements.

Shiarly said he expected the deficit projection for 2013 to be around 2.0 percent. For this year, shortfall projections are now at 4.5 percent but authorities anticipate cutting a percentage point off that figure from additional, and until now, unspecified savings.

But a recession which is expected to see Cyprus's economy contract between 1.0 and 1.5 percent this year, was likely to linger for some time longer, he said.

"I would expect that the negative growth will increase in 2013, but it will start improving in the years following," Shiarly said.

(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)