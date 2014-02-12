PRAGUE The Czech Republic received a record 84.1 billion crowns (2.53 billion pounds) in net income from various European Union support programmes last year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said the net income - what the country received minus regular payments into the EU budget - was equal to about 2.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product in 2013.

Almost three-quarters of the total gross income from the EU came from structural and cohesion funds, with a smaller part coming from farm support.

The country has been criticised by EU authorities for improper or fraudulent administration of subsidies, leading in some cases to a halt in some funding programmes.

The overall net income from the EU since the country of 10.5 million joined the bloc in 2004 has reached 333.4 billion crowns, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)