PRAGUE Struggling state-owned carrier Czech Airlines will dismiss 100 of its 300 pilots in a restructuring, the company said on Monday.

The company said some of the pilots would receive notice this week and others in following weeks. Some are expected to find jobs at charter company Holidays Czech Airlines, also part of holding company Cesky Aeroholding CSA.L which owns Czech Airlines, but where salaries will be significantly lower.

CSA, a member of the Sky Team alliance, is facing deep losses and has shrunk its fleet and number of destinations. The company has announced plans to offload its short and medium-distance fleet of 11 planes to the charter firm, as part of the restructuring.

The pilots have protested against the plans to transfer the planes and dozens took sick days at the end of the last week in an attempt to cripple the airlines' operations.

The company's management has said the protest was illegal and that it would take action against those who took part.

The company did not say on Monday if the dismissals would be linked to the protests.

The pilots' union CZALPA said its representatives were not allowed into a meeting on Monday where the dismissal plan was discussed with employees.

Czech Airlines had an operating loss of 632 million crowns last year and was selling parts of this business to improve its cash flow.

CSA has been struggling to recover from an ill-fated expansion which stretched its finances since the mid of the last decade. A privatisation attempt two years ago failed.

