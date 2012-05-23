PRAGUE The Czech Republic's revamped cabinet committed on Wednesday to push ahead with plans to raise sales tax and slap an extra tax on high wage earners, and warned it would quit if the deficit-cutting measures were not passed by parliament.

That raises a risk of further political turmoil in the country which narrowly avoided a government collapse last month.

The tax increases would extend an austerity drive that has hammered consumer sentiment, helping push the Czech economy into recession and causing widespread public anger.

Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday the government had approved the measures, which were announced last month and would come into effect next year. He dismissed calls for an easing of the austerity drive, aimed at getting the budget deficit below the EU's official limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year.

"If the package is not approved by parliament, the situation will be simple: the government will not be able to draft a budget for next year that would meet the consolidation strategy ... and I would not see a reason for the government to remain in existence," Necas told a news conference.

The measures, unveiled before the government was forced to reshuffle to stay in power, also include scrapping a cap on state health insurance contributions and raising the tax on real estate transfers.

The cabinet will now submit the tax package to the lower house but will face its stiffest test yet to push them through.

The package, which is designed to generate 105.7 billion crowns ($5.35 billion) in new income in 2013-2016, will see the two value-added tax rates rise by 1 percentage point to 15 percent and 21 percent from next year until 2015.

It will also see the introduction of a 7 percent "solidarity tax" on people making more than 100,000 crowns ($5,100) per month, or four times the average salary.

The government aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product next year, 1.9 percent in 2014 and 0.9 percent in 2015.

LOW INTEREST RATES

The cabinet almost collapsed last month after a split in the smallest of the three coalition parties, but Necas managed to win a confidence vote with a handful of deputies from the broken-up party and independents.

The revamped coalition only gives the government exactly half of the seats in the 200-member lower house, making it necessary to convince some of the independents to support the tax plans - which is still not certain.

The ruling parties' popularity has plummeted following years of budget savings and tax rises that have hit many workers' pockets and hurt domestic demand. In April the country saw the largest anti-government rally in the post-communist era.

But the government's focus on austerity has helped the Czechs, who have no plans to join the euro in the foreseeable future, maintain a solid financing position.

The government has enjoyed some of the lowest interest rate spreads in Europe over the German bonds, with the 10-year rate at 184 basis points on Wednesday. The government had no trouble selling bonds in an auction on Wednesday.

($1 = 19.7676 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Susan Fenton)