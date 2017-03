Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok (R) tenders the resignation of his cabinet to President Milos Zeman at the Prague Castle in Prague August 13, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech President Milos Zeman appointed former Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok to the central bank on Wednesday, tapping an ally who supports moving the country closer to adopting the euro.

Rusnok, a 53-year-old economist and leader of a caretaker government until last month, has also backed the central bank's policy of weakening the crown currency to fight deflation risks and help an economy recovering from a record-long recession.

He will join the seven-member board from March 1, replacing Eva Zamrazilova, who had expressed caution over launching the interventions.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)