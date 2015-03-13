Czech central bank's Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl listens to questions during an interview with Reuters at his office in the Czech National Bank headquarters in Prague December 13, 2010. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE The impact of the ECB's monetary policy steps is still a big question and anti-inflationary pressures are accumulating abroad, Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on Friday.

The Czech central bank cut interest rates to near zero in 2012 and a year later launched interventions to weaken the crown, pledging to keep it on the weak side of 27 to the euro. Last month, it delayed the expected end of the policy to the second half of 2016.

"Anti-inflationary pressures are accumulating in the external environment, and there's still a big question about the impact of further monetary-policy easing in the euro zone," Hampl said in an interview with Bloomberg news agency.

"Past experience makes me think more whether we might not need to keep the exchange-rate commitment for a bit longer, rather than worry now about the exact timing of the exit."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)