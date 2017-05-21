PRAGUE The Czech central bank does not need to rush with interest rate increases, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Sunday.

"We have to fine tune very lightly the monetary conditions tightening in order not to step on the brake too early," Rusnok said in a television debate.

"We do not know when it comes, we say in models it may be in the third or the fourth quarter, but it can also only be next year," Rusnok said.

The bank's quarterly forecast assumes interest rates may be lifted from 0.05 percent in the third quarter this year.

The bank removed a cap holding the crown's exchange rate on the weak side of 27 per euro on April 6 after more than three years, in a first step towards policy tightening.

The crown has since risen by about 2 percent, less than many investors have expected, due to a tens of billions of euros worth of long-crown positions held by market players.

Rusnok said the bank was somewhat surprised the crown has been so calm.

"We were prepared for a greater volatility of the exchange rate," Rusnok said, adding more moves can still come. "We have always pointed our that finding some new equilibrium can take months."

Rusnok said a lack of crown strengthening could eventually lead to more policy tightening, but he also noted interest rate hikes would increase the interest rate differential versus the euro zone and thus must be considered cautiously.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)