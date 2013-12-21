PRAGUE The Czech Christian Democratic Party leadership accepted posts in a potential centre-left coalition on Saturday, clearing the way for the prospective prime minister to present a cabinet to the president by the end of the year.

The smallest party in the emerging centre-left coalition - whose vice chairman Marian Jurecka confirmed the agreement on television - was granted its demand to run the Agriculture Ministry along with two other cabinet positions, the Culture Ministry and a ministry without portfolio.

The Social Democrats, winners of an October snap election, will get eight posts, including prime minister for their leader Bohuslav Sobotka. Centrist movement ANO, which finished runner-up in the election under billionaire Andrej Babis, will fill seven ministries, including finance. Sobotka must now present his proposed government to President Milos Zeman - something the Social Democrat has said he would like to do by the end of the year.

