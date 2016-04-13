'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
PRAGUE A Czech police officer faces charges of driving while drunk and smashing at least 51 cars parked on a street in Prague, a police spokeswoman said on Czech Television.
Police arrested the officer as he tried to drive away, CTK news agency said. No injuries were reported.
Media reported the officer was on leave pending a court decision on a separate incident last year.
PARIS French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he did not have offshore accounts or a hidden inheritance, less than a week from the first round of voting in an election marked by allegations of impropriety.