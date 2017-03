PRAGUE The leader of Czech political party ANO said he would recommend to members that it not enter a new government, after a parliamentary election on Saturday in which ANO appeared on track to win the second-most votes.

Andrej Babis, the Forbes-listed billionaire who founded the party, said he could not at this point see giving his support to a government led by the left-leaning Social Democrats, who were leading the vote count.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Roche)