PRAGUE Czech Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka refused to resign as party chairman on Sunday, defying calls from the rest of the party leadership to step down after a winning only a narrow election victory over the weekend.

Sobotka told reporters he would continue working for the party but the split complicates the Social Democrats' aim to build a ruling coalition and form a government.

