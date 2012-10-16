PRAGUE The European Union will not reimburse up to 500 million euros ($647 million) spent on development projects in the Czech Republic, it said on Tuesday, putting a dent in the country's budget this year.

The European Commission's spokeswoman Shirin Wheeler said in an email the "financial correction" was prompted by deficiencies in the management and control system in the EU co-financed Transport and Environment programmes.

"We are not able to put an exact figure on the amount because it still has to be accepted by the Czech authorities and to be calculated on each payment claim, using the correct exchange rate. But we can say that the preliminary estimate amounts to under 500 million euros," Wheeler said.

Development projects funded by the EU are paid for from national budgets and later reimbursed by the European Commission.

The EU froze all Czech payments earlier this year due to misallocation and accusations of graft, and although flows from some funds were renewed in July after the government put in new checks prescribed by Brussels, some projects remained uncertain.

The decision potentially increases the central European country's planned 105 billion crown deficit this year. It had counted on EU payments worth 100.9 billion crowns ($4.86 billion) in this year's budget.

Wheeler added the money remained in the country's overall funding allocation and could be used later for other projects.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement the final amount would "most likely" be lower.

Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said last month this year's deficit could be up to 10 percent higher due to slippage in the European Union funds.

EU subsidies have helped the Czech Republic with projects such as building roads, schools and water-treatment plants. But subsidies have also become a byword for political meddling and corruption in the country of 10.5 million.

The country had approved programmes worth 779.6 billion crowns from the 2007-2013 financing period, including national co-financing. Of that, 363.1 billion has been paid out, but only 150.5 billion has been refunded from the EU.

(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Additional reporting by Madeline O'Leary in Brussels; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)