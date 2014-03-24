BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
PRAGUE The Czech cabinet has approved joining the European Union's fiscal compact on budget stability, sending the plan to parliament for ratification, the government's secretary of state for EU affairs, Tomas Prouza, said on his Twitter account.
The budget stability pact has been signed by all EU members except for the Czechs - who refused to join under a previous centre-right government - and the United Kingdom.
The new centre-left government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, in power since January, has tried to move closer to the EU than its eurosceptic predecessors.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.