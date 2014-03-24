PRAGUE The Czech cabinet has approved joining the European Union's fiscal compact on budget stability, sending the plan to parliament for ratification, the government's secretary of state for EU affairs, Tomas Prouza, said on his Twitter account.

The budget stability pact has been signed by all EU members except for the Czechs - who refused to join under a previous centre-right government - and the United Kingdom.

The new centre-left government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, in power since January, has tried to move closer to the EU than its eurosceptic predecessors.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)