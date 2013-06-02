A firefighter climbs up a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A swan floats by a restaurant, partially submerged by water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Cars drive through a flooded road near the south Bohemian town of Bechyne, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech soldiers erected metal barriers and piled up sandbags on Sunday to protect Prague's historic centre from flooding after days of heavy rains swelled rivers and forced evacuations from some low-laying areas.

Prague authorities also limited public transport and closed underground stations as water from the Vltava River overflowed into parts of the Old Town.

The historic area is a UNESCO heritage site boasting hundreds of well-preserved buildings, churches and monuments dating back mostly to the 14th Century, including the Charles Bridge that straddles the Vltava.

"Due to the current situation, I have declared a state of danger for the area of the capital city," acting mayor Tomas Hudecek told a news conference.

The floods that have killed at least one person and left several missing across the Czech Republic. Rising rivers have forced evacuations, highway closures and the shutting of rail lines throughout western and southern Bohemia.

The situation brought back memories of floods in 2002 that killed 17 people, forced tens of thousands from their homes, caused several billion dollars of damage across Prague.

Following that disaster, the Czech government spent $150 million to install an anti-flooding system.

