ZALEZLICE, Czech Republic It's a country that hardly saw a flood in over a century - but Eva Bittnerova has just evacuated her inundated house in the Czech village of Zalezlice for the second time in 11 years.

She is one of thousands who have been forced to pack up and seek shelter with relatives or in schools after days of rain brought a surge of water that threatened the ancient capital Prague and inundated swathes of central Europe.

"We never dreamt this could happen again," she said, sitting outside a school dormitory in the nearby town of Neratovice where she has been billeted along with other evacuees.

"We built a new house after the 2002 floods. It will be like starting all over again."

The flood wave, which has killed a dozen people in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany, has been moving north from Prague, threatening the Czech city of Usti and Labem and Dresden in Germany. To the southeast, authorities are bracing themselves for a flood surge rolling down the Danube from the German city of Passau to Slovakia and Hungary.

Czechs had little or no experience of floods for over a century until 1997, when a major flood killed 60 people in the east of the country.

But since then, weather patterns have changed, bringing several flash floods interspersed with drought.

The repeated nature of such events has convinced many experts that the global climate is changing.

"We can already connect a period of several years with extreme situations with climate change," wrote climatologist Radim Tolasz in the Czech daily Lidove Noviny.

Prague's historic city centre, a U.N. world heritage site and popular tourist destination, suffered badly in a 2002 flood that was the biggest since records began.

The latest floods in Prague have been smaller and the city centre has been spared this time around, thanks to new metal flood barriers.

"THE WATER CAME FIRST"

But about 30 km (19 miles) downstream in Zalezlice, where the Vltava meets the Elbe, Bittnerova's house has been engulfed, along with most of the other houses.

The village of 350 was nearly washed away in 2002, but could have been spared this time if a protective dike had not been held up by a land dispute. On Tuesday, the half-finished dike gave way.

"There is so much paperwork. Ten years ... it could have been sooner. But it could have been later as well," Zalezlice mayor Jiri Cizek told reporters. "Everything has its time, and unfortunately the water came first."

Vojtech Tanko, an 18-year old student, is also staying at the Neratovice dormitory, for the second time. He said the town council had sent text messages telling citizens to evacuate.

"We went to look at the water. Then we gathered up some things, and our identification. And we left the rest behind, upstairs," he said.

"We have food here. A room and a bed, other necessities. We are here for the second time. We had built a new house on the same spot, and now it's flooded again."

The water levels this year are about two metres below those of 2002, Cizek said. One- and two-storey homes, many recently built, stood in knee-deep water on Tuesday.

Nearby, almost half the Czech Republic's crop of asparagus, now at the height of its season, was ruined.

"Almost half of our fields, 40 hectares, are under the water," said Jan Charvat, marketing chief of Cesky Chrest, the country's only major producer. "All of the green asparagus (is gone), and there will be little left of the white one as well.

"On top of that, new plantings have been washed away. We will see what can be saved, depending on how fast the water flows away."

