German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
PRAGUE Czech conservative party TOP09 asked on Wednesday for a special parliamentary session to discuss holding an early election, raising the chances of fresh polls late this year before a regular vote due next May.
The move follows a vote in parliament on Wednesday in which the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok failed to win a vote of confidence.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.