FILE PHOTO: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis speaks to journalists as he arrives at Prague Castle to meet President Milos Zeman in Prague, Czech Republic May 3, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has breached the coalition agreement of parties in the government by demanding the dismissal of Finance Minister Andrej Babis, the minister told Reuters on Friday.

Babis, a billionaire businessman, has refused to quit due to

questions about his past business practices. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Babis told Reuters in a brief telephone interview he would wait for President Milos Zeman's decision on the dismissal.

(Reporting by Robert Muler; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)