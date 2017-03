PRAGUE TOP09, a conservative partner in the Czech ruling coalition, said on Wednesday there could be a problem finding a new head of parliament if current speaker Miroslava Nemcova becomes the next prime minister, as proposed by her Civic Democratic party.

The Civic Democrats are looking for a new prime minister after Petr Necas resigned on Monday, and they need to reach an agreement with their coalition partners as well as President Milos Zeman.

