German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic A Czech court ruled on Saturday that a close aide to Prime Minister Petr Necas must stay in custody pending an investigation into charges against her of corruption and abuse of power, her defence lawyer said.
The decision is a blow to Necas, who has been facing growing pressure to quit over a scandal centred on accusations that the aide was involved in offering bribes to win loyalty from political opponents, and organising illegal surveillance.
The lawyer of aide Jana Nagyova has said she could explain her actions.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.